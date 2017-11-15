Volunteers needed for Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 12:09

If you are keen to help celebrate the Maori culture and heritage of TÄmaki Makaurau and you want to be at the heart of the action on Auckland Anniversary Weekend, then the 2018 TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival team want to hear from you.

The search is on for volunteers to help at the festival, at the Viaduct Events Centre and Viaduct Harbour on 27-29 January 2018.

The festival has live traditional and contemporary music and kapa haka; authentic crafts and delicious kai (food); traditional healing and tattooing; and chances to have a go paddling waka, sail on double-hulled sailing waka, and learn more about waka culture and history.

"We’re really proud of our events volunteers and the time and energy they put into helping our events be enjoyable and successful," says Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination at Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED). The TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival is driven by Mana Whenua of TÄmaki Makaurau in partnership with ATEED on behalf of Auckland Council.

"If you’re enthusiastic and passionate about celebrating the unique MÄori culture and heritage of Tamaki Makaurau, we want to hear from you."

Volunteers must be 15 and over. A routine Ministry of Justice check is required for all volunteers and is part of the application process.

The volunteer time commitment is flexible - it could be one four-hour shift during an event or multiple shifts every day of the event, as time and preference allows. Volunteers receive snacks or meals (depending on the length of their shifts) and a certificate of participation.

To volunteer, go to https://volunteernet.org.nz/event/auckland-major-events

Observer programme

Another opportunity to get involved in the festival is the observer programme, an opportunity for MÄori future event organisers, event management students and event professionals to see behind the scenes during the delivery of a major cultural festival.

Successful applicants will meet and talk with the festival production team; attend operational briefings; go backstage to the ‘green room’; watch figures like the stage manager and stalls manager in action and get an insight into the event kaupapa.

People interested in taking part should email tamakifest@aucklandnz.com, and tell the team about themselves, their whakapapa, studies or work, and how taking part in the observer programme would benefit them. Taking part is free of charge, but participants are responsible for their own travel to and parking at the festival and any accommodation, if required.