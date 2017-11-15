Part of Karangahake Gorge to be resurfaced next week

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 13:34

A section of State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge will be closed to traffic overnight on Tuesday 21 November and Wednesday 22 November to resurface the road.

The closure, which is weather permitting, will be from 9pm to 5am and affect a short stretch of highway between Karangahake and Waikino. Access to Waitawheta Road from Waihi is not affected.

If the weather allows work will start at Karangahake Gorge on Sunday 19 November and the first two nights of work will see one lane closed with traffic control in place.

"This work will see a new surface on the road which will be more durable and improve skid resistance," says NZTA Transport Systems Manager Karen Boyt.

The road will be closed because the resurfacing requires large machinery to be used in the narrowest section of the gorge, just to the east of Karangahake village. The recommended detour between Waikato and the Bay of Plenty is via State Highway 29.

"We are also making use of the closure to undertake a wide range of other maintenance work to limit the impact on people who use the road.

"We’d like to thank drivers and local residents for their patience while we complete this important work," Ms Boyt says.

Road users can get information by checking www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic, by calling 0800 444 449 or following the Transport Agency on Facebook or Twitter.