32 ways to spend the $32 million Powerball jackpot

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:21

With $32 million up for grabs tonight, Kiwis are gathering around the water-cooler and imagining how the Powerball jackpot could change their lives.

Once you’ve done all the sensible stuff like paying off the mortgage, what could a new Powerball millionaire set their sights on? Here are 32 ideas to get you started:

1. First things first, time to take a holiday. Jet off to Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Village Islands for some r’n’r in the Caribbean sun. At $42,000 a night, you can enjoy the privacy of the whole island.

2. With Christmas right around the corner, your next move might be to take the kids on a trip-of-a-lifetime to visit Santa’s Village in Finland. An arctic adventure would cost around $45,000, where you can admire the Northern Lights from the comfort of your bed in a glass igloo.

3. All this travel might sound tiring but for $30,000, you could fly in style with Emirates’ new first class cabin.

4. Are you a Football fan? Then you could jump on a plane to support the All Whites as they take on Peru in the second World Cup qualifier.

5. How about the chance to name a beach in Auckland? A 7.65-hectare clifftop property in Waiwera has just come up for sale including access to a 450-metre unnamed beach. This slice of paradise could be yours for $15 million.

6. They say diamonds are forever and you could own the 14th largest in the world, with Sierra Leone’s ‘Peace Diamond’ to be auctioned off in New York in December.

7. Make life even sweeter and indulge in the word’s most extravagant dessert. Encrusted with 223 diamonds, the ‘diamond fruitcake’, worth a staggering $1.65 million, would be a crowd-pleaser at your family gathering this Christmas.

8. If something more savoury is your thing, you could try the world’s most expensive steak - the 2000 vintage cote de boeuf from France. With only 103 vintage beef ribs available, the rare steak will set you back a mouth-watering $3,200.

9. And what does the world’s best steak deserve to be cooked on? A gold-plated BBQ of course. With money to burn, a 24-carat BBQ from BeefEater Barbecues will cost you a mere $160,000.

10. A Kiwi summer is not complete without some Kiwi tunes. Why not have Lorde perform at your next backyard BBQ for around $300,000?

11. Splash out on the ultimate swimming pool for your local neighbourhood - complete with a waterslide! It’ll cost you a cool $100,000.

12. Now that you’re a multi-millionaire, it’s about time you put your feet up for a bit of pampering. Take a trip to Rancho Valencia Resort Spa in California and enjoy a six-night revitalisation programme for about $33,000.

13. Maintain your beautiful glow some of the world’s best beauty products. A $2,600 La Mer Crème de la Mer moisturising crème may be worth it to feel a million bucks.

14. Maybe a tropical island in the South Pacific is more your thing? You could buy Katafanga Island in Fiji for $24 million - you’ll be all ready to go with a runway, water and power infrastructure.

15. Upgrade your daily commute with a brand new Tesla. Selling for around $150,000, you would never need to go to the petrol station again with this luxurious eco-friendly vehicle.

16. You could always skip the road commute altogether and invest in your very own helicopter for just $685,000 - you’ll just need to learn how to fly it.

17. The new iPhone X has just landed in New Zealand, with $32 million you could easily make this a winning Christmas present for all your friends and family.

18. Let’s not forget man’s best friend! You could get your dog a Louis XV Pet Pavilion for under $25,000. This custom-made pet bed will send your pooch off to dreamland every night.

19. Put your money where your mouth is and give Dunedin’s chocolate factory fundraising effort a boost. Match the already $2 million raised by the New Zealand public to keep chocolate being made in the south.

20. Love handbags? Then why not buy Hermès’ most luxurious Birkin bag. Encrusted with 245 diamonds and white gold detailing, this bag will set you back $415,000.

21. Have all the smashed avocado you could want! Why not buy an avocado orchard in Katikati for $1.2 million.

22. Indulge in a year’s supply of gold plated coffee - sprinkled with 24-carat gold flakes, your new coffee habit will cost $8,250.

23. Dress like James Bond in your very own 007 suit. Brioni suits in Italy have been dressing James Bond in style since 1995 and you could measure up your own custom-made piece for $59,000.

24. Why not give someone the gift of independence and sponsor the breeding, training and raising of a guide dog for just $22,500.

25. Rub shoulders with the rich and famous with courtside season tickets to the L.A. Lakers’ home games for just $3,400 a pop.

26. With the America’s Cup on it’s way, make sure you have the best viewing platform in town and splash out on your very own luxury boat built by Southern Spars, the New Zealand company that built our winning America’s cup yacht!

27. Looking for something to invest in? Then why not buy your own luxury grocery store. At $1.1 million, you’ll still have plenty left to treat your taste buds.

28. Sail the high seas in luxury in the Owner’s Suite of a luxury around-the-world cruise ship. 180 days at sea will set you back just over $195,000.

29. Buy a street and make all your friends your next-door neighbours. ‘Millionaire’s Lane’, has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

30. Get up close and personal with penguins on an 18-day luxury cruise around the Antarctic Peninsula. This trip of a lifetime costs a cool $30,350 per person.

31. Love theme parks but hate the lines? Why not buy your own rollercoaster for around $2 million.

32. After winning Powerball you might feel like you could float into space, but why not actually go there? You could book a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight for just $345,000.

No matter what you’d do with $32 million, there’s one thing you need to do first - pick up a Lotto ticket. After all, one lucky player could soon be waking up as New Zealand’s latest millionaire.

Only two players in the history of Powerball have ever won a prize over $32 million.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for tonight’s $32 million Lotto Powerball draw from any Lotto retailer or online at MyLotto.co.nz.