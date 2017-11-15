Survey reveals what causes NZers want charity to focus on

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:58

A members’ survey carried out by nonprofit Simplicity KiwiSaver has confirmed that New Zealanders want charity focussed mostly on at risk children, the environment and the homeless.

Each of these issues was in the top three concerns of over 60% of those polled. Simplicity KiwiSaver polled its 10,000 members and stakeholders on their preferred charitable causes. The results will help the company to determine how best to direct the 15% of its management fees that it gives to charities.

One in five people responded to the survey, a figure about ten times greater than the usual responses to online surveys.

Simplicity’s managing director Sam Stubbs said the high response rate was evidence of the concern members have about key issues facing New Zealanders.

"A sample of this size (2,000 people) is a significant indicator of how people feel about the problems facing New Zealand today."

"Also, the preferences in the poll appear to parallel the priorities of the new Government, with the Prime Minister taking personal responsibility for reduction in child poverty," Mr Stubbs said.

"These are big issues, which clearly matter to ordinary Kiwis. There are some clear messages here for the Government, and all New Zealanders," he said.

In the 14 months since Simplicity launched, it has raised $130,000 for charity.

"If growth continues at its current pace, we’ll be donating millions each year to charity," said Mr Stubbs.

Surveys show that internationally Kiwis are generous at a personal level, ranking 4th out of 140 countries by the Charities Aid Foundation.