Rail strike: advice for motorists - and impact on rubbish and recycling

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:42

Regular rail commuters who decide to drive in to central Wellington during tomorrow’s rail strike should be aware that parking in and around the CBD will be under considerable pressure.

Wellington City Council’s Parking Services Manager Brendan Jelley says that since the Kaikoura earthquake the reduction in off-street parks has further increased the pressure on the council’s limited on-street spaces.

"We have a limited number of parking spaces, and our priority in the CBD is to provide short stay parking to allow shoppers access to these key retail areas, people wanting to park for longer than two hours should look for off-street options or use coupon parking on the fringes of the city."

Our main advice:

- Don’t bring your car into town if you don’t have pre-arranged parking.

- Try to arrange with neighbours or work colleagues to share a ride in their cars if they normally bring them into town, but expect delays.

- Normal parking rules apply

- The 2-hour time limit will be enforced throughout the CBD.

Info on coupon parking is available on our website https://wellington.govt.nz/services/parking-and-roads/parking/ways-you-can-pay/coupon-parking.

Physical coupons are available at shops and garages throughout the city, payments can also be made using a smartphone with either of the two parking apps supported in Wellington, PayMyPark or phone2park (payment information available here https://wellington.govt.nz/services/parking-and-roads/parking/ways-you-can-pay)

Early rubbish and recycling collections in the southern suburbs

Residents in the city’s southern suburbs - including Newtown and Island Bay - who normally have rubbish and recycling collected on Thursdays are advised to get their bins and bags out tonight or early tomorrow.

Wellington City Council’s rubbish and recycling trucks and crews are based at Seaview in Lower Hutt - and they will be on the road earlier than normal tomorrow morning to avoid heavy traffic into the city.

Rubbish and recycling collections will start early - but, just to be safe, crews will do a second ‘sweep’ of the southern suburbs later in the day to make sure that no collections are missed.