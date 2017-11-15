Police ask Wellington motorists to take it easy tomorrow

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 15:47

Wellington roads are going to be under heightened pressure tomorrow with the planned rail strike so we need motorists to take it easy.

"There is going to be a massive increase in traffic around the wider region so we need people to be sensible in their travel tomorrow," says Inspector Jan Craig, Wellington Road Policing Manager.

"If you can, think about getting on the road early or later in the day.

"We need anyone getting behind the wheel to be patient and considerate tomorrow, accept your journey is going to take longer than normal and sit back and enjoy the ride.

"If you are on the road, we ask that you keep focused, watch your following distances and keep an extra eye out for other road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorbikes who may be out in force," says Inspector Craig.