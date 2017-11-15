No Metlink trains on Thursday 16 November

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 16:26

Metlink advises commuters to look at alternative arrangements due to rail strike on Thursday

Wellington rail commuters are being advised to make other travel arrangements on Thursday 16 November due to a 24-hour strike by members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

The union informed the rail employer Transdev on Tuesday afternoon that its members will strike between2amThursday and2amFriday 17 November. NoMetlinktrains will run in the Wellington region during this time.

Metlink‘s Manager of Rail Operations Angus Gabara says: "The strike means there will be no trains so regular train passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements or to not travel on Thursday. We are sorry for the disruption this will cause to our customers’ travel plans.

"Commuters, people with medical appointments and students sitting exams who have to travel, should allow extra travel time due to the disruption this strike will cause.

"Bus services are operating as usual but we expect them to be under significant pressure with increased passengers. Motorists should also expect delays because of the extra cars that are expected to be on the roads."

Mr Gabara says: "At this time there will be no bus replacement services; we are, however, exploring options. We advise travellers to keep an eye on the www.metlink.org.nz website for the latest updates on services."

Full services will resume on Friday 17 November.