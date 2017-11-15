Police make arrest over Arishma Chand murder

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 17:55

Counties Manukau Police have this evening arrested a man following a homicide investigation into the death of 24-year-old Arishma Chand on Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old man from Flat Bush has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear tomorrow in the Manukau District Court.

As this is now before the court, Police is unable to comment further.