Wellingtonians to have their say on new transport plan

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 18:15

Wellingtonians have a once-in-a-generation chance to shape the future of their city’s transport and need to make sure their views are known, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says in response to today’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving consultation launch.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving, the joint transport initiative by NZTA, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington City Council, today announced its consultation process by unveiling four scenarios that could change Wellington’s transport landscape, including easing road congestion, increasing public transport and accessibility, limiting the effect on the environment and supporting cycling and walking.

The scenarios are the result of two years of work by LGWM to understand not only the city’s current transport problems, but also the impact on transport by population rise, which could be as high as 150,000 more people in the next 30 years.

"Wellingtonians want to be able to travel from point A to point B in the shortest amount of time, but there are issues with this now that will only get worse as our population grows," the Mayor says.

"These scenarios respond to a need for a future where we travel without having to deal with congestion, without degrading the environment and in the safest, healthiest, most convenient way possible.

"It’s a big dream, so we need to hear what all Wellingtonians want. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"The end result will also come down to how much support we receive from the new government and the regional council. This is not a bill that the Wellington ratepayer will be footing alone."

The four scenarios build on each other, from simple changes to the CBD through to more sophisticated, multi-pronged approaches that reroute traffic away from the central city and create protected mass transit routes, for example light rail.

"This is not about simply choosing the most popular of the four scenarios and then voting on it, says Cr Chris Calvi-Freeman who was a member of the LGWM Governance Group and is the Council’s Transport Portfolio Leader.

"This will be a robust consultation process and the public will be able to tell to us what they like or don’t like from each scenario."

Cr Calvi-Freeman adds that the feedback on the scenarios will be worked into a more detailed and precise proposal for further consultation. "The public will be involved every step of the way."

Consultation will begin today (15 November).