Public engagement begins on Wellington’s transport future

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 18:15

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the NZ Transport Agency, today launched its next phase of public engagement and announced it is seeking feedback until 15 December from the public and stakeholders on scenarios designed to help Wellington grow and make the most of its opportunities.

"Our work on possible solutions for Wellington’s transport future is ongoing, but has progressed to the stage where we’re ready to share our ideas with the public and seek their feedback to help guide our next steps," says Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme director Barry Mein.

"This public engagement builds on the comments we received last year from over 10,000 people who gave us their thoughts on Wellington transport, and a series of stakeholder and community workshops earlier this year. We’ve used the public’s input and the data we’ve gathered about Wellington’s transport system to shape our scenarios," says Mr Mein.

To support this engagement Let’s Get Wellington Moving is publishing:

- An engagement document which includes a high-level summary of scenarios

- An online summary of scenarios and feedback from at www.getwellymoving.co.nz

- Questions and answers (enclosed)

- A series of technical reports

"The information we are presenting in this engagement is high-level and conceptual. Detailed investigation, design work, and formal consultation will come at later stages of the programme," says Mr Mein.

The public engagement programme will include a series of events and stakeholder meetings and a public awareness campaign titled Your Voice Counts.

"Let’s Get Wellington Moving is an important opportunity to develop and agree on a future for Wellington’s transport that will support the city’s growth. We urge everyone with an interest in transport and Wellington’s success to have a say and give us your feedback."

People can provide feedback by:

1. Completing an online form at www.getwellymoving.co.nz

2. Completing and returning the freepost feedback form in the engagement document

3. Talking to the programme team in person at a community information session.

Community information sessions include:

- Wednesday 22 November, 4pm-7pm, Walter Nash Centre, 20/22 Taine Street, Lower Hutt

- Tuesday 28 November, 4pm-7pm, Johnsonville Community Centre, 3 Frankmoore Avenue, Johnsonville

- Thursday 30 November, 5pm-8.30pm, Porirua Night Market, 8 Cobham Court, Porirua

- Monday 4 December, 4pm-6pm, ASB Sports Centre, Kilbirnie,

- Tuesday 5 December, midday-2pm and 5pm-7pm, Te Wharewaka o PÅneke, Central City LGWM will review the feedback it receives and report on this by March 2018. If people provide contact details, they will be sent a copy of the report.

"We‘ll use the feedback we get from the public to help develop and publish a preferred scenario next year. That will include information about timing, costs, a pathway for design and construction, and next steps. People will have further opportunities to give us their feedback as these details are developed," says Mr Mein.

"I want to thank the people of Wellington and the many stakeholder groups who have contributed to the programme so far. We look forward to receiving your feedback on our ideas, and continuing to work with you."