Body of missing diver located off the coast of Makara

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 18:56

The Police National Dive Squad has this evening recovered the body of the diver who was reported missing off the coast of Makara, in Wellington.

The man’s family have been notified and are requesting privacy at this time.

"Police would like to thank all involved, especially volunteer Coastguard units, Surf Life Saving, and Wellington LandSAR for their efforts in the search.

Community support from local boaties, divers, and business owners was exceptional," says Senior Sergeant David Houston, Wellington Police Maritime Unit.

"This is an incredibly sad time for the man’s family and friends and we are thankful to be able to find him and bring them some form of closure."

The man’s death will now be referred to the Coroner.