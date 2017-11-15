Arrests following alleged hit and run in Twizel

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 19:30

Timaru Police have today arrested two men in relation to an alleged hit and run incident in Twizel on Saturday night (11 November 2017).

A number of local people were spoken to as part of our enquiries, and as a result of the information they provided, two people have today been charged with a number of offences.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with male assaults female, assault with intent to injure, and injures with intent to injure.

The second man, a 21-year-old, has also been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men live near Twizel and will appear in the Timaru District Court on the 21 November 2017.

Police would like to acknowledge the cooperation from witnesses and locals during the investigation into the incidents and thank them for their assistance.

Further arrests are likely.