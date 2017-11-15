Three Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 20:36

Lotto players from Marton, Katikati and Te Anau will be pleased as punch after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Marton in Marton, Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati and Te Anau Four Square in Te Anau.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $35 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Paraparaumu, who takes home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Kapiti Pak N Save in Paraparaumu.

By playing Lotto you’re helping fund important organisations like the Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ, who are helping Kiwis stay safe in the water this summer.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.