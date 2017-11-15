Bonn Communique 'shows NZ the way'

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 21:13

The Product Stewardship Council applauds Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s endorsement of the Bonn Communique of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition on Tackling Air Pollution to Save Lives and Protect the Environmental, at the COP23 climate change conference in Bonn, Germany.

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of reusable and recyclable materials are going to landfill each year in NZ because landfill is the cheapest option. This includes electronic waste, plastic film, beverage containers and construction waste. The Green Party’s confidence and supply agreement with Labour commits to significantly reduce waste to landfill by 2020. However, Sandra Murray co-ordinator of the Product Stewardship Council notes that "in order to achieve significant reductions in waste to landfill by 2020, the Government will need to implement effective product stewardship schemes. Waste management alone will not suffice. Only the large-scale diversion achieved by mandatory product stewardship can reverse the trend of increasing waste to landfill."

A recent report by the Ministry for the Environment shows that waste to landfill has increased 20%, including a 6% decrease in recycling, over the past three years.

"Voluntary product stewardship schemes have been largely ineffective, with some only diverting 1-2% of material from landfill" says Sandra, "Mandatory product stewardship would increase this to around 85% for most material streams"

"For example, a bottle deposit scheme could be quickly implemented and raise diversion of NZ’s 2.25 billion beverage containers per annum from the current 35% to over 85%".

In addition, the Product Stewardship Councils also supports increasing the levy on waste to landfill from the current $10 per tonne to closer to $100 per tonne or more.

Raising the levy would mean reusing and recycling waste products and materials would become the cheaper option. It would also help foster design innovation by manufacturers (to avoid the costs of disposal) and grow the recycling industry.

An increased levy could bring in up to $200 million revenue each year to help support new recycling processes and support businesses that at present can’t compete with the cheap cost of landfill. An increased levy could also lead to an increase in employment of up to 9,000 jobs. Many of these jobs will be entry level jobs in rural areas, hard hit by the increasingly globalized economy. "A gradually increased landfill levy combined with best practice product stewardship schemes will completely change the nature and costs of waste disposal in NZ, as well as reduce emissions associated with waste" says Sandra "many environmental problems are caused by inappropriately disposed waste, so it makes sense to implement measures to make sure waste resources are recovered, and waste related harm is avoided"

"The Product Stewardship Council looks forward to working with the Ministry for the Environment and Government to design and implement effective product stewardship schemes and significantly reduce waste to landfill by 2020"