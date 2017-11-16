Parking zones proposed for Grey Lynn and Arch Hill

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 09:43

It’s time to have your say on proposed residential parking zones in Grey Lynn and Arch Hill.

The residential parking zones in the two suburbs will prioritise daytime parking for local residents, businesses and visitors. Within the proposed zones a parking time limit of 120 minutes (P120) will apply Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm.

John Strawbridge, AT’s Group Manager, Parking Services, says, "These communities currently face significant problems with overcrowded parking, mainly from commuters who tend to park all day. This makes it difficult for local residents, visitors and business customers to find parking."

In the residential parking zone residents can apply for permits or coupons to exempt them from the time restrictions. Businesses within the proposed zone will also be able to apply for one parking permit. Permits cost $70 per year, one-day coupons are $5.

"The proposal is similar to the residential parking zones in Ponsonby, Freemans Bay and St Marys Bay. We’re confident it will help address the parking problems currently experienced by the community," says Mr Strawbridge.

Auckland Transport will hold two information sessions for the communities to come and talk to the project team about the proposal.

- Grey Lynn Community Centre: Wednesday 22 Nov - 4pm to 6:30pm

- Grey Lynn Library: Thursday 30 Nov - 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Nicola Legat, Chair of the Grey Lynn Residents Association, says, "This consultation is an important opportunity for the people of Grey Lynn and Arch Hill to help improve parking in the area.

"We urge everyone to have a look at what is being proposed and have their say. The sessions mean residents can talk to the project team about the proposal and any concerns they might have."

For more information and to provide online feedback, please visit AT.govt.nz/about-us/have-your-say/grey-lynn-and-arch-hill-residential-parking-zones/

The consultation closes on Wednesday 13 December, 2017.