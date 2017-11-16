Housing New Zealand team helps tenants spring clean

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 09:47

To make it easy for tenants to throw away their rubbish, at no extra cost, six skips were ordered by Housing New Zealand for tenants to use at the clean-up event.

When the skips arrived, a team of Housing New Zealand staff and five police officers from the Mount Roskill Community Policing Team got to work, knocking on tenant’s doors to see if they had any rubbish they wanted to throw away.

The team then helped dispose of the rubbish into the skips on the street.

Sera Heritage, a Housing New Zealand tenant who has lived on the street for two years, said the event was a good opportunity to declutter and tidy up.

"This is really helpful. Having the skips here is a great idea."

Tenants were also given Clean and Green packs which featured inexpensive everyday household items that can be used to clean their homes, along with practical tips on controlling pests and recycling. You can find more information on our Close 2 home website.

"The cleaning packs are great as you can make your own cleaning products and it is really cheap" said Sera.

To make the event fun and interactive, a bouncy castle, face painting and a rubbish scavenger treasure hunt was arranged for kids. Hard working tenants and volunteers were kept fed and watered with a sausage sizzle and refreshments provided by the Hillsborough, Mount Roskill and Lynfield Rotary Club volunteers.

The event, led by Housing New Zealand, is part of a new local initiative to strengthen relationships with tenants and community groups, while also working alongside tenants to reduce rubbish and recycle more.

Housing New Zealand tenants, staff, the Mount Roskill Community Police Team, and the Rotary Club of Hillsborough/Lynfield/ Mount Roskill with Mount Roskill MP Michael Wood (centre).