Southern half of the South Island in for a short lived cool change

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 10:26

Today will be another hot day for inland parts of the South Island with Central Otago climbing back into the mid-20s.

It's not so warm in some coastal areas today, like Dunedin which may only reach the mid teens.

However on Friday a cooler change moves into the lower South Island ahead of the next high pressure system that is coming in to New Zealand for all of next week and possibly the remainder of November, it is that big.

It's not a major cold snap howeer and brings only a few light showers or drizzle patches - but temperatures will drop on Friday for those in the southern half of the South Island.

Central Otago will go from the mid 20s today to a high in the late teens tomorrow.

Southland will feel the change the most, but again it's not a dramatic shift. Invercargill's high of 17 today will be replaced by one of 13 or 14 on Friday.

The cool change will head far north - Canterbury will barely notice it but maybe a couple degrees cooler on Friday.

As for West Coasters the southerly flow actually does the reverse, with the moutains blocking the cooler air and moisture it's likey the West Coast will warm up a few degrees on Friday over today and may even reach 20 degrees.

Meanwhile by Saturday Central Otago will be warm again - back into the mid 20s.

By Wednesday next week places like Alexandra may be closer to 30 degrees under a huge belt of high pressure, light winds and clear skies.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz