insulation for north canterbury now more affordable

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 10:27

North Cantabrians are eligible for funding to help them make their homes warmer, drier and healthier, to live in. Organisations like Community Energy Action (CEA), Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (EECA), MainPower and New Zealand Red Cross, are working together to ensure a well-insulated, warm home is a reality for every North Canterbury resident. MainPower have been working in partnership with CEA in the North Canterbury area for some time, assisting residents from Waimakariri through to Kaikoura. Subsidies and Assistance

Government subsidies from EECA enable CEA to provide 50% subsidies on the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation for community services card holders (for rental properties, the tenant must have a CSC for the landlord to receive the subsidy). Additionally, North Canterbury households may be eligible for extra funding from MainPower, or from other funding streams, if someone in the house has a health condition, or is on a low income.

CEA may also be able to provide interest free payment plans to help you with the remaining cost.

Earthquake Help

If your house is earthquake damaged, CEA and New Zealand Red Cross are running an earthquake hardship support program which you may be able to utilise. Under this program, households that meet the criteria and were affected by the November 2016 event, could be eligible for $300 payments toward their power (electricity, gas or firewood).

The households may also be eligible for assistance with weather proofing and energy efficiency measures during repairs (such as insulation, draught exclusion, window insulation, curtains, and temporary repairs). For more information and to see if you qualify, contact CEA. North Cantabrians are also eligible for free Home Health Checks, thanks to MainPower.

In these assessments, a qualified energy advisor will look at all aspects of your home energy, including insulation, heating, hot water, power bills, ventilation and behaviours. During the assessment, they will ask you a few questions and make some on the spot recommendations about how you can improve your home’s energy. After the assessment, your energy advisor will create a report of recommendations.

They will keep in mind your disposable income level, and try to suggest things that are affordable for your household. Recommendations can be of three types; behaviour changes that you can do at no cost to you, such as drying laundry outside or opening windows every day; low cost tools that you can install yourself such as DIY window kits, that work like double glazing; and permanent home improvements, like insulation. If your home requires insulation, a quote will be given to you alongside the report, and any subsidies and funding you qualify will be deducted from the cost.

For more information, or to book your free insulation assessment, home health check, or enquire about subsidies, please call CEA on 03 374 7222 or email info@cea.co.nz, or visit their website and fill out an appointment form.