Record turnout expected at 40th annual Colgate Games

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 10:54

Registrations now open for the 40th anniversary of the Colgate Games

Thousands of youngsters from across New Zealand will head to Auckland and Timaru in January for the 40th anniversary of the annual Colgate Games - New Zealand’s pre-eminent athletics competition for 7- to 14-year-olds.

Inspired by the likes of Olympic pole vault bronze medallist Eliza McCartney, a record 3,000 young athletes are expected to participate in the three-day events.

Around 2,200 youngsters participated in the 2017 games, which was supported by several high profile Olympians.

Participants, parents and grandparents will come together to celebrate the heritage of the Colgate Games, and look back at their own experiences of competing.

The North Island Colgate Games will be held at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland from 5 - 7 January. The South Island Colgate Games will be held at Aorangi Park in Timaru from 12 - 14 January.

Established in 1978, the Colgate Games is one of the longest continuous sports sponsorships in New Zealand.

Colgate New Zealand General Manager, John Garside, says the Colgate Games have brought children, parents and the athletics community together in the spirit of true sportsmanship for 40 years.

"The Colgate Games have hosted more than 80,000 competitors, at 12 locations across New Zealand, over the past four decades.

"It’s always been about supporting healthy lifestyles, encouraging participation and coming together as a community.

"We have 40 years of wonderful memories and moments to look back on, and this anniversary is a chance to celebrate them.

"Some participants will be second or third generation competitors, following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents," Mr Garside said.

New Zealand Children’s Athletics Association spokesperson Brian Cockeram says the athletics community is proud of its 40 year partnership with Colgate, which has been instrumental in fostering a love of athletics among so many children and adults alike.

"Children and parents look forward to travelling to the Colgate Games each year - it’s a true highlight of the athletics calendar.

"Hundreds of clubs throughout New Zealand have been working hard preparing their young athletes for the Colgate Games.

"Although the focus is on good sportsmanship and participation, Colgate and the New Zealand Children’s Athletics Association have provided eight scholarships worth $700 each for athletes who display outstanding performance," Mr Cockeram said.

The eight scholarships - four awarded each in the North and South Islands - are named after Colgate Games alumnus, Nick Willis and the funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their athletics goals.

To register for the 2018 Colgate Games visit http://nzchildrensathletics.co.nz/