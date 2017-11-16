North Canterbury - Have your say on safety improvements for SH1

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 11:37

The NZ Transport Agency is inviting the community to have their say on possible ways to improve road safety on State Highway 1, between Saltwater Creek and Tram Road in North Canterbury.

The Transport Agency is holding a community open day at the Woodend Community Centre on Monday, 27 November to share information on possible safety improvements and to get feedback.

"Earlier this year, we talked to locals and people who use this stretch of road about some of the issues with it. Based on this, we have some ideas for how we can make it safer, but we want to share these and hear what the community thinks given their daily experience of it," Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland says.

Between 2007 and 2016, there were 13 people killed and 48 seriously injured on this stretch of road. Many of these deaths and injuries were caused by head-on crashes or drivers running off the road and hitting trees, poles or deep ditches.

"We want to make sure that when people make mistakes while driving they don’t always result in someone being killed or seriously injured. Some possible improvements are wide road shoulders so drivers have room to recover if they lose control, flexible roadside safety barriers to stop drivers running off the road, improving intersections so it’s safer to turn, and improvements at Waikuku Village - for example signs and line markings that are designed to slow down traffic.

"We’d encourage people to come along and ask questions, give feedback and meet the team who will be working on this project. If they can’t make it, they can still share their views online or by mail," says Mr Harland.

Safety improvements to State Highway 1 between Saltwater Creek and Tram Road are part of the $600 million Safe Roads programme, aiming to prevent 900 deaths and serious injuries on high-risk rural state highways over the next decade.

More information about the proposed safety improvements as well as information on how to share feedback is on the NZ Transport Agency website www.nzta.govt.nz/a2b

State Highway 1 - Saltwater Creek to Tram Road Open Day

Date: Monday 27 November

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Location: Woodend Community Centre, 6A School Road, Woodend