Rainbow's End scoops top honours at international awards

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 13:57

Competing against top theme parks worldwide NZ based theme park Rainbow’s End was thrilled to come away with a major award today at the Brass Rings 2017 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions ( IAAPA ) awards ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

IAAPA is the largest international trade association for amusement facilities worldwide. It represents more than 4300 members from more than 97 countries with the IAAPA Brass Ring awards holding great prestige in the industry.

Rainbow’s End was awarded the Best Innovation in a Training Program for a facility with annual attendance less than 1 million.

Leanne Laloli, Team Development Manager, developed the in-house leadership programme and is thrilled with the recognition: "We are passionate about seeing our people succeed, the "Pillars of Leadership" programme was developed because we know that great leadership is critical to our long-term success and the overall satisfaction of our employees."

The programme is creating strong, confident and committed leaders which are ensuring the success of Rainbow’s End and its people. Rainbow’s End’s strength in its Human Resources is also recognised locally with the company nominated for 7 out of 9 awards in the Young at Heart Awards being held tonight. The Young at Heart Awards are part of Auckland Council’s Youth Employer Pledge scheme.

Rainbow’s End’s latest development AA Driver’s Town opened earlier this year and gives children an authentic exciting driving experience. Education modules developed give teachers the opportunity to teach road safety and children the added bonus of practicing what they learn in a fun safe environment. Rainbow’s End has partnered with the New Zealand Automobile Association Inc and Suzuki on this development.

Rainbow’s End has invested heavily in park improvements over recent years and the capital investment will continue to ensure the park is modern and relevant for its guests.

For more information on Rainbow’s End, visit rainbowsend.co.nz.