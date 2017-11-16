Maintenance programme throws up new challenges for Napier Council

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 14:41

Napier City Council remains on track to complete its programmed maintenance on the drinking water network by the close of the month.

Council Chief Executive Wayne Jack says at a progress meeting held yesterday, the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) and Drinking Water Assessor (DWA) were satisfied that all required maintenance to the physical infrastructure was well underway.

"We have lifted bore heads above ground wherever we can, and upgraded our testing points. However, the programme of work has uncovered new challenges. The DWA would like us to demonstrate that we have sufficient information relating to the security of two of our bores. At this point in time it is very difficult for us to validate exactly how the bore operates within the aquifer and our programme of maintenance has raised a couple of questions in this regard. A GNS Science report into the Heretaunga aquifer is, however, imminent and should assist us in gaining a deeper understanding of those two bores."

Chlorination of the network will continue until the HBDHB and DWA are satisfied Council can document that the two bores (of the 10 in Napier) are secure.

"We appreciate that some people don’t like the chlorine, or don’t fully understand why this precaution continues to be taken," says Mr Jack. "With that in mind, we’re busy preparing further information and education on the requirement to add chlorine to the network until further notice, how it fits into the government legislation, and what Napier residents can expect to happen over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be rolling that info out within the next fortnight."