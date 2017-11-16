Celebration of the completion of Tokomaru Bay township upgrade

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 14:54

The completion of the Tokomaru Bay township upgrade will be celebrated by the community this Sunday 19 November.

The community, Council, contractors and whanau will gather at the newly upgraded playground, to begin celebrations with a karakia (blessing) at 12pm, followed by speeches and activities for kids.

Mayor Meng Foon says the planned improvements were developed in collaboration with the community.

"The enhancements to vibrancy and the environment reflect a shared vision for the community, which will be a source of pride and platform for future development in the township.

We thank the community for their ideas and input into what has been achieved."

The upgrades in Tokomaru Bay that were completed within the $500,000 budget include footpaths along the main street, a new playground with sheltered BBQ area and improved basketball court; new park furniture, fencing and landscaping around the cenotaph.

Andrew Harvey, Regional Manager for Fulton Hogan East Coast says they were thrilled to be a part of the project.

"As East Coast locals our crew were passionate about contributing to the project, building the infrastructure which brings people together and rejuvenating the community facilities for everyone to enjoy."

The Tokomaru Bay Upgrade opening is at the playground, 12pm Sunday 19 November. If wet, venue will relocate to Tuatini Marae, meet in the Four Square car park to be welcomed.