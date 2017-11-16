Fatal crash on SH6 Harihari Highway, West Coast

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 15:10

A person has died in a one vehicle crash on State Highway Six, Harihari Highway, on the West Coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Happy Valley Road, in which a van has rolled, at approximately 2:10pm.

A woman has died at the scene and ambulance is responding to attend to six other occupants from the vehicle who have varying injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and for that reason the road will be closed for some time.

We ask that motorists are patient if they face delays.