Info session for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport users

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 15:12

A drop-in session geared towards Palmerston North cyclists and pedestrians and those who use public transport, is being held in Palmerston North next week.

The session is being hosted by Palmerston North City Council along with support from Horizons Regional Council.

"We want life to be safe, easy and convenient for pedestrians, cyclists and those who use public transport in Palmerston North," says Matthew Kilpatrick, PNCC Transport Planner.

"The drop-in session is for people interested in the future direction Palmerston North can take for those using active and public transport. This is an opportunity for people learn about some of our plans and future projects, and ask us questions about our existing and draft proposals for the on-road and off-road cycle network."

PNCC Council staff and some Councillors will be attending and can supplement materials such as handouts, maps and slides that will be available during the session.

Horizons Regional Council will be on-hand to provide information on local public transport.

The Drop-In session is being held:

Wednesday 22 November

3 - 7pm (anytime)

PNCC - Missoula Room (First floor, PNCC Customer Service Building)

All media and the general public are welcome.