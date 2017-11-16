People trafficking charges against NZ Bangladeshi couple

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 16:06

People trafficking charges have been brought by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) against a Bangladeshi couple who are New Zealand citizens.

The defendants appeared today in the Auckland District Court and were remanded on bail until 11 December. The defendants and victims have all been granted interim name suppression.

They have been jointly charged under the Crimes Act 1961 for arranging by deception the entry of two Bangladeshi nationals into New Zealand. Trafficking in persons is punishable under the Crimes Act with imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine of $500,000 or both.

An additional 28 charges have been laid against one of the defendants relating to the exploitation of five workers on temporary entry visas, the provision of false and misleading information to an immigration officer, aiding and abetting to breach visa conditions, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The other defendant faces a further 11 charges relating to the exploitation of five workers on temporary entry visas, the provision of false and misleading information to an immigration officer and aiding and abetting to breach visa conditions.

The maximum penalty on the exploitation, false and misleading information and aiding and abetting charges is seven years’ imprisonment and / or a fine not exceeding $100,000.The maximum penalty for attempting to perverse the course of justice is seven years’ imprisonment.

As the matter is now before the courts INZ is unable to provide any further comment.