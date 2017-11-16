Major storm water pipe to stop flooding in Hastings

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 16:16

A once-in-a-generation project to upgrade a main storm water pipe in Railway Road is about to get underway.

The pipe replaces a more than 60-year-old version. The new one will address historical surface flooding issues in the area.

A 1200mm diameter pipe will be laid along Railway Road, between Gascoigne St and Southampton St, and a 600mm diameter pipe between Southampton St and Eastbourne St.

The work will be carried out in two stages. The first short stage, between Eastbourne St and Southampton St, will start on Monday (November 20) and be completed by December 15.The road will be closed to through traffic from 7am to 6pm on weekdays from November 20 to December 1. From December 1 to 15, the road will be closed overnight, from 7pm to 6am. Access to businesses will be maintained.

"Doing this section first gets the piece at the busiest end of the project out of the way before the Christmas period which will benefit business owners in that area, road users and the contractors," said Hastings District Council works and services committee chairman Kevin Watkins.

The second longer stage, from the Southampton St intersection to the Gascoigne St intersection, will be started in January and is expected to be completed by May. The road will be closed to through traffic with access to businesses and residences maintained.

Mr Watkins said road restrictions were always difficult to deal with but given the size of the pipe and the heavy machinery required to install it, Council was left with no choice. "We’re constrained by the railway corridor on one side and homes and businesses on the other side. The very best thing we can do is work as efficiently as possible to get the project completed as fast as possible."

The most impacted, business owners and residents along that stretch of Railway Rd, have been personally contacted and will be kept updated on the project. For road users, a detour will be in place, taking traffic along Murdoch Rd, onto Southland Rd, to Eastbourne Street, and updates will be provided through traditional and social media.