Appeal for information following fleeing driver incident

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 18:35

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses after a man fled from Police and attempted a number of carjackings on Great South Road Takanini around 4pm today.

At approximately 3:45pm Police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Hill Road, Manurewa but the driver failed to stop.

Police initiated a pursuit and road spikes were deployed successfully a short time later.

However, despite Police following him and having deflated vehicle tyres, the fleeing driver continued to drive dangerously and the pursuit was abandoned for safety reasons.

"Police have to finely balance the need to apprehend the offender whilst attempting to keep the public safe," says Senior Sergeant John Roberts.

"After Police stopped following, the driver went on to drive on the wrong side of the road at speed."

The Police Eagle Helicopter monitored the vehicle and at approximately 4pm the driver pulled over on great South Road, Takanini.

"The alleged offender then attempted to carjack a number of vehicles," says Senior Sergeant Roberts.

"In this case he was unsuccessful and Police units in the area arrested the 37-year-old man."

During the arrest the alleged offender received injuries to his ankle and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

"This incident was extremely dangerous and fluid, we appreciate the cooperation of members of the public who were affected," says Senior Sergeant Roberts.

"We would like to talk to any of the drivers who were approached by the alleged offender on Great South Road or anyone who may have other information relevant to our investigation.

"People can contact Counties Manukau Police station on 09 261 1300, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."