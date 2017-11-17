Man critical due to SH2 Crash Lower Kaimai ranges

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 06:17

A man is in a critical condition in hosptial after a crash near McLaren Falls on the Kaimai Ranges this morning at about 4.30am.

Police were called to assist other emergency vehicles at a crash scene on SH29 near McLaren Falls Road.

The vehicle had broken down and was struck by another vehicle.

Three other people have minor injuries as a result of this crash.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating at the scene and there may be some delays.