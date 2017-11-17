Business focussed Ag diploma aimed at industry sweetspot

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 07:53

Taratahi is broadening its programme base and offering the highly regarded Massey Diploma in Agriculture at its residential campuses in the Wairarapa and at Telford in South Otago and the Central North Island Dairy Academy at Reporoa in 2018.

Taratahi CE Arthur Graves says employers are looking for graduates who not only have a good grounding in farm practices but a solid understanding of the skills and knowledge of running a farm business.

Taratahi vocational model is based on providing real learning on real farms.

"Offering this particular diploma through the Taratahi experience means the graduates are well-prepared to help meet the sector’s requirements for skilled managers."

"New Zealand’s best farms are now complex businesses managing across a range of competencies from Health and Safety to environmental sustainability to the daily pasture and stock management while using a raft of technologies and programmes.

"Students learn to understand how to run a farm business and what drives successful practice. We are confident that the content of this diploma programme develops high quality graduate skills.

"The Massey Diploma is an intensive 32 week course and is well suited to the residential environment of the Wairarapa and Telford campuses and the Dairy Academy which all offer attractive and supportive learning environment on actual farms.

"With the growth in the primary sector employment market, the chance of securing a job after completing the course is very high, in fact employers come looking for our graduates so many get to choose which job suits them best from a range of offers."

"This is the sort of qualification that provides the opportunity to take up a career that offers a diverse range of specialties and experiences. It can also offer a pathway into a number of different career options including farm advisor, fertiliser representative, shepherd and livestock agent and many others along with, of course, that of farm manager.

The diploma is a popular option with limited places at each venue so students are urged to enroll now for the coming year.