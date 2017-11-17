Wellington College appoints new principal

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 08:45

The new Principal of Wellington College will be Gregor Fountain, currently Principal of Paraparaumu College.

Mr Fountain has strong ties to Wellington College, as both an old boy and a former teacher at the school. He was Head of the History Department from 2003-2008 and Deputy Principal (responsible for learning and curriculum) from 2009-2013. Since 2013 he has led Paraparaumu College.

Gregor Fountain is an inspiring, inclusive and forward-thinking educational leader. Since he became Principal at Paraparaumu College, the College has made significant gains in achievement in both NCEA and Scholarship pass rates. Its NCEA Level 2 pass rates in 2016 were the best in the College’s history.

This year, Wellington College celebrated its 150th anniversary. The school has an outstanding reputation for its academic achievement and its strong cultural and sporting life. The role of Principal at Wellington College is one of the most prestigious appointments in New Zealand education and attracted very high quality candidates from across New Zealand and overseas.

With the resignation of long-standing and popular Headmaster Roger Moses, the Board was looking for a combination of educational excellence, proven leadership, connection with boys and boys’ education and a modern and future focused vision of Wellington College and how it can best prepare boys for our rapidly changing world. The Board is confident Mr Fountain has both the personal and professional skills to lead the College into its next exciting era.

Mr Fountain takes over the role at the beginning of Term 2, 2018.