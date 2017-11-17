Over $110, 000 gifted to Kiwis across the country

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 08:49

The final Mazda Foundation round for 2017 has seen more than $110,000 donated to 35 recipients around New Zealand making it the largest amount gifted since its inception in 2005.

More than 50 young children in the Marlborough region are one of the groups to benefit from the latest round with a $10,000 grant made to non-profit organisation Creative Kids.

The organisation, which provides support for vulnerable children through the use of creative arts, runs a music therapy programme to help children with development problems, speech and motor skill issues, and self-confidence.

Sara Rogerson, Creative Kids Administrator, says creative therapy sessions using music and movement provides an encouraging and fun environment where children can work through their individual needs.

"Every session is facilitated and supported by a music therapist and support artist to assist the children to explore their ideas and feelings.

"Without funding we are limited to the services we can offer these children, but thanks to the Mazda Foundation’s very generous donation we will be able to provide the best quality help and support for our children and the many challenges they face," says Rogerson.

Christchurch resident Diane Williams received $12,000 for an electronic power chair designed specially for international wheelchair soccer competitions.

After suffering a stroke in 2010, Diane was paralysed on the right side of her body and unable to speak, leaving her confined to a wheelchair and with limited movement.

To help her adjust to her new life in a wheelchair, Diane started playing wheelchair soccer where she was chosen to play for the Canterbury Boltz Power Chair Soccer Team, before being selected to represent New Zealand internationally.

Diane says playing soccer brought so much fun and enjoyment back into her life and without funding she could not afford to buy the specialised wheelchair needed to continue playing.

"Soccer really helped me adjust to my new life in a wheelchair, and being asked to represent New Zealand was a dream come true and inspired me to set new goals and now I’ve got many more things I’m aiming to achieve.

Auckland Special Olympics also received a $3,580 grant to purchase uniforms for the team competing at this year’s Special Olympic New Zealand National Summer Games in Wellington.

The organisation is a charitable organisation providing facilities and opportunities for people with an intellectual disability to train and compete in a variety of sports.

The Auckland team, made up of 47 athletes and 17 volunteer coaches, will go head to head with other regional teams in a bid to represent New Zealand in their chosen sport in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Each year the Mazda Foundation hosts three funding rounds to help Kiwis in need, having gifted over $2.8 million back to the community since 2005.

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand and Chairman of the Mazda Foundation, says Mazda is excited to see how the biggest round of funding to date will benefit and help organisations and individuals around the country.

"We love being able to make a difference whether it’s for programmes that support vulnerable children and the purchase of uniforms for the Special Olympics, or for people like Christchurch recipient Diane Williams who had a stroke but is now representing New Zealand. That sort of story is incredible and one of the reasons we set up the Foundation 12 years ago."

"There are many similar groups and individuals across the country doing great work in their communities that need funding and I’m proud that the Mazda Foundation initiative allows us to reach out and support those that need it the most," he says.

The Mazda Foundation is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand.

The closing date for the next round of Mazda Foundation applications is 30 March 2018. For more information or to download an application form, visit www.mazdafoundation.org.nz.

About the Mazda Foundation The Mazda Foundation was established by Mazda New Zealand in 2005 as a public charitable trust to give assistance to a broad cross-section of causes, including the improvement of our natural environment and the advancement of our young people’s education.

www.mazdafoundation.org.nz