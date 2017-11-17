Name release of deceased in Ohingaiti collision

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:35

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a collision in Ohingaiti on Sunday 12 November, 2017.

He was 54-year-old James Gregory Nelson of Paraparaumu.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the incident however Police continue to seek witnesses.

Police are particularly interested in any sightings of three motorcycles possibly travelling together southbound on SH1 around the time of the crash.

They would have been on the highway between Taupo and Bulls area between 5pm and 6:30pm on Sunday 12 November, 2017.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Karl Reyland at Whanganui Police.

Our thoughts are with James’ friends and family at this difficult time.