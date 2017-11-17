Roys Peak track to reopen this weekend

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:37

A significant project to upgrade the Roys Peak Track vehicle facilities is almost complete, with the track open to the public again on Saturday 18 November.

In a project led by the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) with support from the Department of Conservation (DOC), the road around the carpark has been widened, and the carpark enlarged and sealed.

Roys Peak Track is one of the most popular day walks in the country with 58,000 visitors using the track between November 2016 and July 2017. It has been recently included in DOC’s new set of Day Hikes as one of New Zealand’s best walks, and the doubling of the carpark capacity to 100 vehicles will help cater for visitors.

DOC’s Operations Manager for Central Otago, Mike Tubbs, says the infrastructure upgrade will enable visitors to continue to enjoy Roys Peak Track.

"The popularity of Roys Peak Track speaks for itself. As one of our best day walks we want to ensure people’s expectations are met and they get to experience the spectacular views from the top. It is great to see the improved facilities in place for summer."

Work began at the site in September and contractors have been working hard to complete the project in time for the busy summer season.

QLDC Senior Project Manager Rob Darby says the completion of the project sees a significant upgrade to the safety and accessibility at the start of this hugely popular track.

"This is a fantastic example of the good work that can be achieved with some great teamwork between QLDC and DOC. There is still a little bit of work needed to finish the project, but the important thing is getting the track open again."

"QLDC are upgrading the entrance to the carpark by constructing a slip lane as well as additional widening of the road to make it safer for vehicles entering and exiting the carpark, alongside other road users."

QLDC are also constructing a gravel track linking the Roys Peak Track car park to the Damper Bay Track located 500 metres to the east on Mt Aspiring Road and which leads down to the lakeside. This will provide a safer means for walkers to move between the two tracks.