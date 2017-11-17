Work begins on connecting Waitahanui to the Taupo water scheme

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:59

Work has begun on connecting Waitahanui to the Taupō water scheme to provide residents with a secure, quality, drinking water supply.

Contractors are already at work near the airport roundabout and will be working toward Waitahanui in the coming months. Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said most residents would not see work in their neighbourhood until after Christmas however, and the project should be completed by May 2018.

"Residents will be able to connect to the new supply for no charge, and if anyone in the Waitahanui area would like to sign up, or is unsure if they are covered by the new scheme, then they should get in touch with us."

Mr Lewis said joining the scheme was not compulsory, but more than half of those properties affected had already chosen to connect and it was expected more would do so in the coming months.

The $4 million project attracted a $1.9 million subsidy from the Ministry of Health. This total project cost was $1 million more than originally expected following the receipt of tenders. The extra funding was approved at a Council meeting in October.

Anyone wanting more information on how to connect can contact water and wastewater asset manager Mike Cordell at mcordell@taupo.govt.nz or by phoning 07 376 0724.