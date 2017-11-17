Fatal crash on Lower Kaimai ranges

|
Bay of Plenty Police can confirm that a person has died following a serious crash near McLaren Falls this morning.
The collision occurred on SH29 on the Kaimai Ranges at approximately 4:30am.
While Police work to inform next of kin, the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
