Road crash victims remembered as part of worldwide day

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 14:11

Brake, the road safety charity, is urging everyone to remember road crash victims and pledge to drive safely as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims this Sunday 19 November.

Two events in Auckland will commemorate the worldwide day: a Stand for Zero at Silo Park where organisations, campaigners and bereaved families will hold a photo call, calling for a Vision Zero approach to road safety in New Zealand; and a memorial event in Orewa for families bereaved and injured in crashes, emergency services and support organisations.

Event details:

#StandforZero

Sunday 19 November, 3pm

Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

World Day of Remembrance memorial event

Sunday 19 November, 7.30pm

Orewa Reserve (opposite the Surf Club), Orewa, Auckland

Anyone who wishes to commemorate the day is invited to attend either event.

Caroline Perry, Brake's NZ director says: "As a charity that works with bereaved families, we hear about the devastating impact that road crashes have on the loved ones left behind. Families, friends and communities all suffer the consequences and their loved ones are never forgotten."

Brake is also urging everyone to think about the difference they personally can make to road safety.

Ms Perry says: "We can all make a difference to road safety, and we all need to if we’re to reduce the number of deaths and life-changing injuries suffered on our roads. This World Day of Remembrance think about the loved ones lost to you, to your family, friends or community. Think about the difference you personally can make to keep yourself and others safe on the road. Whether it's to slow down, keep your attention focused on the road, drive sober, or to encourage someone else to do the same, you can make a difference, and you could save a life."

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the millions of people killed and injured on the world’s roads and their families and friends. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology, and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one. The World Day of Remembrance was founded by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005.

The theme of this year’s World Day of Remembrance is "2020 Target: Reduce Road Fatalities and Serious Injuries by 50%." It refers to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 which calls on governments and their stakeholders, including NGOs and private citizens, to address the personal, medical, and financial burden that road deaths and injuries cause. 1.25 million people die as a result of road crashes every year and tens of millions are seriously injured around the world.

Brake provides free support resources to families bereaved in road crashes. Its Coping with Grief guide for adults is available online. That guide, along with Brake’s children’s book, Someone has died in a road crash, is also available in hard copy format to order for free through Brake, just email brakecharity@gmail.com or call +64 (0)21 407 953. The children’s book is also available in Te reo Maori and Chinese (simplified)

You can also donate to Brake in memory of a loved one, and help the charity continue working to prevent road deaths and injuries and provide free support to people bereaved in road crashes. Go to www.brake.org.nz/donate.

You can find out more about the World Day of Remembrance at worlddayofremembrance.org.