Prepare for delays as parts of SH2 get new road surface

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 16:01

From this weekend to mid-December 12.5 kilometres of new road surface will be laid on State Highway 2 (SH2) between the SH1/2 interchange at Pokeno and the SH2/25 roundabout leading to Thames.

Most of the work on this section of SH2 will be done at night with a stop-go closure when traffic volumes are lower, however there will be sections completed during the day that will require detours.

NZTA’s Waikato Transport Systems Manager, Karen Boyt, says people should check before they travel and be prepared for delays.

"We’d like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding while we do this important road surfacing work.

"Renewing the surface waterproofs the road, prevents potholes and provides skid resistance.

"Before you leave for your journey we’d advise you to check the NZTA website or call our 0800 44 44 49 number and prepare for delays."

Ms Boyt says there are some other things you can do to make your journey smoother.

"To drive safely on chipseal that has just been laid, we ask drivers to follow the posted speed limit, allow an extra car length’s distance and don’t pick up speed until you have passed out of the coned zone.

"If everyone applies these measures, it reduces the likelihood of damage to paintwork and windscreens and keeps our workers safe," Ms Boyt says.

The resurfacing is affected by weather so dates can change, but people can get the latest information from www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or by phoning 0800 444449.