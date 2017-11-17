Further synthetic drug arrest in Porirua

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 16:11

Police have today been undertaking further enforcement activity in Porirua relating to the sale and supply of synthetic drugs.

Following the execution of a search warrant at a Porirua address today, a 34-year-old man will appear in Porirua District Court tomorrow, charged with possession of psychoactive substance for sale and selling psychoactive substances.

A second man at the address has been charged with possession of cannabis.

Police recovered around 60 bags of synthetic drugs from the address. The bags were gram-size and had been prepared for sale.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Martin, Area Manager Investigations, says today’s arrest is part of a wider operation targeting the sale and supply of synthetic drugs in the Porirua community.

"These drugs are causing a huge amount of harm in our community. Just this afternoon, Police and Ambulance were called to a Cannons Creek address, where a man had collapsed unconscious on the street after using synthetic drugs."

"Police are absolutely committed to eradicating these drugs from our community and we will continue taking a hard line in terms of enforcement."

"However we also recognise that education is important and we are working closely with other agencies to ensure that all members of the community are well informed about the dangers of taking synthetics."

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help our ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of synthetic drugs in the Porirua community. You can do this by contacting Porirua Central police station directly on 04 238 1400.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.