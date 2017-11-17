Housing New Zealand to begin new development in Johnsonville

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 16:27

A blessing and sod turning event were held at 41 Frankmoore Avenue yesterday morning along with dignitaries and members of the community.

The new, low maintenance homes will be fully insulated, warm and dry, filled with light and will be spread across three two-storey buildings.

"The new 21 one-bedroom homes will cater mostly to elderly and single people and will provide plenty of shared outdoor space and community gardens," says Patrick Dougherty, Housing New Zealand’s General Manager of Asset Development.

"We’re excited about starting this attractive new development, which is in close proximity to local amenities including shops and transport," he says.

We will now begin site works and building will commence before the end of the year. We expect to have people into their new homes by the end of 2018.

The new buildings replace a 12-unit complex, which was demolished in early 2016 after it was found to be earthquake prone.

Housing New Zealand is also delighted to be working with children at a local school - St Brigid’s - who will assist with coming up with a name for the new three-storey development.

The properties have been designed by award-winning architects Jerram Tocker Barron, and will be constructed by Quality Homes NZ.

Mr Dougherty also says that Housing New Zealand will continue to stay in touch with the community throughout the build to ensure noise and disruptions from the site are kept to a minimum.