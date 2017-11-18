New children's book launched today to help end animal testing in NZ

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 07:58

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) are officially launching their new anti-animal experimentation themed children’s book today, which they have produced with Christchurch artist, Rebecca Gibbs.

The book, titled The Six-Foot Rats, has been created by the society in the hopes that it will help educate children on the ethical and scientific issues involved in animal experimentation.

"Humans aren’t six-foot rats, and that is the underlying theme throughout the book. Although it is a simple concept, it is one that society often forgets. The book will help us combat the misconception that animal-based research is a necessary evil, in a positive and engaging way," said NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson.

"We are celebrating the launch of this new educational tool by hosting a book launch in Christchurch today. We are hoping it will be a fun afternoon for children to read the book for the first time, get their face painted, meet rescue animals, do arts and crafts, and be introduced to the concept that animals don’t need to be hurt for humans to thrive," added Miss Jackson.

Green MPs Chloe Swarbrick and Gareth Hughes are attending the book launch as special guests. They will be giving the first ever live reading of the book at the event.

NZAVS are inviting members of the public to attend their book launch event by RSVPing to nzavs@nzavs.org.nz. You can find more information out about the launch and the book here www.nzavs.org.nz/the-six-foot-rats.