Police investigate shooting in Helensville

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 09:10

Three people are assisting Police with enquiries after a woman suffered a gunshot wound overnight.

Police were called to Mill Rd, Helensville just before 4am.

The 31-year-old victim is undergoing surgery after being taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Three people - two men and a woman - are helping Police with enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else as part of their enquiries.

A scene examination is taking place and the public can expect to see a Police presence at the address today.