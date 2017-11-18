Police investigate shooting in Helensville

|
Three people are assisting Police with enquiries after a woman suffered a gunshot wound overnight.
Police were called to Mill Rd, Helensville just before 4am.
The 31-year-old victim is undergoing surgery after being taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
Three people - two men and a woman - are helping Police with enquiries.
Police are not seeking anyone else as part of their enquiries.
A scene examination is taking place and the public can expect to see a Police presence at the address today.
