Arrest made after man injured in Hawke’s Bay

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 11:10

Police this morning arrested a 40-year-old man after another man presented to Hawke’s Bay Hospital yesterday with critical injuries.

Inquiries are continuing but Police are confident there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The 40-year-old man is in custody and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday, on a wounding charge.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.