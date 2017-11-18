Kiwi yachtsman found in life-raft

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 12:58

A New Zealand yachtsman has been found in a life raft 90 nautical miles east of Norfolk Island.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand has been coordinating the search for the yachtsman since 6.15 am today.

Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Dave Wilson said RCCNZ responded when a distress beacon from the yacht Waimanu was activated.

Mr Wilson said a New Zealand Defence Force C-130 Hercules aircraft was sent to the location of the beacon, and a cargo ship, Norfolk Guardian, was diverted to the location.

The C-130 found the yachtsman in Waimanu’s life-raft at 11.50am. The Norfolk Guardian is due to arrive at the life-raft at 3pm today.

The C-130 will remain overhead the life raft to monitor the rescue effort.

The yachtsman is moving and seems unharmed but has not been able to radio the C-130.

He was sailing single-handed from Vanuatu to Marsden Point.

Waimanu is a 10 metre sloop. It is not yet known what has happened to her. There is a strong 30 knot southerly wind blowing at the location of the life-raft, and the sea is rough with three metre swells.