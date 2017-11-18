Arrest made following stabbing in Bluff

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 15:15

Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman after an incident at a Bluff address early on 18 November 2017.

Police were called to a Boyne Street property at 12:22am where a 28-year-old man had received moderate injuries from a single stab wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to Southland Hospital and is currently awaiting surgery.

Police arrested the woman at the scene and she appeared in Invercargill District Court today charged with assault.

She will reappear on 30 November 2017.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.