Serious crash in Tatuanui, south Waikato

Police are attending a serious collision near the Tatuanui roundabout on State Highway 27, near Matamata.
Two vehicles are involved.
One person is in a critical condition and another has moderate injuries.
Road users are advised to seek alternative routes or to delay travel.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
