Crash south of Paekakariki

Road users should expect delays on SH1 at Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast.
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving two cars in the northbound lane, just south of the township.
The vehicles are not blocking the highway but activity from emergency services will mean some disruption.
There are early reports of minor injuries.
Police Media Centre
