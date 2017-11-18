Arrest made in relation to Helensville shooting

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 16:45

Police have arrested and charged a man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound at a Mill Road, Helensville address, just before 4am this morning.

The 28-year-old man is charged with wounding with reckless disregard and unlawful possession of a firearm and is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday.

The victim has undergone surgery today and remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

She faces further surgery and a long road to recovery.

Police are supporting her family.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and are completing the scene examination.