Arrest made in relation to Helensville shooting

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have arrested and charged a man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound at a Mill Road, Helensville address, just before 4am this morning.
The 28-year-old man is charged with wounding with reckless disregard and unlawful possession of a firearm and is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday.
The victim has undergone surgery today and remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
She faces further surgery and a long road to recovery.
Police are supporting her family.
Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and are completing the scene examination.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.