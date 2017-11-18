Northland gets wind and rain from sub-tropical low; tracks SE overnight

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 16:53

Northland has been swiped by the sub-tropical low which remains mostly out at sea this evening and is unlikely to get any closer.

Rain bands have been patchy but some eastern areas of Northland have had a decent drenching today in the currently drier than average area. All week long the models have been showing a set up similar to today with patchy rain mostly in the eastern side of Northland. It's been another 50/50 set up for many northern regions with some heavy rain at sea but much of it remaining there and often dry further inland.

Some drizzle has moved across Auckland as we head into the evening and there may be a little light patchy rain about, but mostly dry in the city so far.

It's a bit blustery in the north too - some exposed areas have some strong gusts from the South East direction. As you can see from the wind maps below, most of the wind is out at sea - and in fact WeatherWatch.co.nz estimates 90% of the low will remain out at sea too.

Tonight the rain bands will move further into Coromandel Peninsula/Bay of Plenty area - with the SE wind flow and the Coromandel Ranges the rain bands will break up further west, drying the skies out further around the Auckland area as we head into Sunday morning.

Overnight the rain will pick up around East Cape and Gisborne with some heavy falls possible in the ranges.

Sunday the low weakens and moves further to the south east - taking rain further into East Cape and Gisborne and the winds mostly move out to sea.

- 4pm Forecast Rain Radar shows just how close the sub-tropical low is to the Upper North Island, but the bulk of it remains out at sea. To the west of the South Island lies a large high pressure system which wil help guide this low to the SE and stop it from getting much closer (if any) to New Zealand. Map by Weathermap.co.nz

- KEY: Yellow = 22km/h to 32km/h (a bit windy). Light Orange = 32km/h to 43km/h (brisk, bit gusty). Dark Orange = 43km/h to 61km/h (strong and gusty, gusts to gale force). Red = Gales with gusts to 80km/h. Much of the wind is out at sea and grazing the eastern upper North Island's coastal areas. The worst of the winds should remain out at sea but may brush the northern end of East Cape for a time. Maps by The Weather Company (an IBM business and an official WeatherWatch.co.nz business partner).

- 4:43pm Rain Radar shows the main rain in blue. Yellow is mostly drizzle or lighter patches of rain and dry spells. Eastern Northland has rain while western Northland remains drier. The rain bands are slowly tracking SE tonight, along the north eastern coastline, but being pulled clockwise around the low to the north. - Rain Radar and image 100% owned by the NZ Government and funded by the NZ Taxpayer.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz