Person dies following Tatuanui crash, Waikato

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 18:05

A woman has died following a two car crash on State Highway 27 near the Tatuanui roundabout, Waikato, at approximately 1:30pm today.

The woman in her 60s died while being transported to hospital via helicopter.

The road has now reopened.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will investigate the crash.

Police ask that anyone who observed a silver Mitsubishi station wagon being driven on State Highway 29 from Tauranga towards Waikato prior to the crash, contacts Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.